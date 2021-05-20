Ex-Cape Times journalist in ICU after being shot in the head during Mfuleni violence

Cape Town - A former Cape Times journalist, now working at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT), Kwanele Butana was among people shot at Mfuleni on Sunday, and is fighting for his life in hospital.

Butana, who hails from Makhanda, in the Eastern Cape, has lived in Cape Town since 2011.

His cousin, who did not want his name published for fear of victimisation, said he heard about the incident on Monday, and immediately called Butana's wife, who confirmed the incident.

On Sunday afternoon, a shooting incident occurred at a car wash in Bardale Informal Settlement, in Mfuleni.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said Koliswa Vani, an off duty police officer, was shot dead and three other people, including her three-year-old grandson, were wounded.

The suspects fled the scene in a white Toyota Avanza, and are yet to be arrested.

It later emerged that AC Mashala, a magistrate at the Blue Downs Regional Court and Butana were among the wounded.

Butana's cousin said Butana was in ICU on Monday. Doctors said the surgery was successful and a bullet was removed from Butana’s head, he said.

"When I was there, he couldn't move or respond. The doctors said he could hear me, but it's just that he can't respond," said the cousin.

CPUT spokesperson Lauren Kansley said their prayers and well wishes went out to their colleague, as he recovered from the unfortunate incident.

"We pray for swift justice and our thoughts are also with his wife and children at this time," said Kansley.

Van Wyk said police investigations continued.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or SMS Crime Line on 32211.

