Ex-cop among suspects nabbed for cable theft in Macassar

Cape Town - A former policeman from Macassar is one of eight suspects arrested at the weekend for cable theft after they were found in possession of copper cables. The Macassar area has been grappling with ongoing and extended power outages caused by cable theft, in addition to load shedding.

Late on Friday, community leader Christiaan Steward said, residents at Firgrove heard a banging noise followed by a power outage that affected more than 5 200 households. The next day metro police officers received information of suspected copper cable thieves hiding in the area. The officers found cable casings at a flat in Base Street and information was received that the 32-year-old suspect moved the cables to an address in Rubens Way.

A plastic bag containing six pieces of copper branded as South African Railway cables was discovered and the suspect was arrested for possession of the stolen property. He is also facing an additional charge for damaging essential infrastructure. Another suspect, 56, was arrested in the J Blocks area after 20 metres of Eskom cables were found on his property. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said more arrests were expected.

Ward councillor Peter Helfrich said cable theft not only disrupted the supply of electricity to households but had a significant effect on the economy. Helfrich said one of the residents was admitted to hospital as a result of the incident. “It’s important for cable thieves and other criminals in this ward to understand that they will no longer get away with crime. “Residents are fed up with crime and have committed to work with authorities to root out crime in our ward. These criminals must face the full might of the law,” he said.