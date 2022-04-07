Ex-cop found guilty of shooting at three victims outside Green Point club in 2012

Cape Town - Former police officer Thembisile Madonci is awaiting sentencing after being found guilty of attempted murder in the Cape Town Regional Court. His co-accused, Lindela Ncukana, was convicted for assault. The two were charged for the attempted murder of three people – Monica Mtinga, Sibongile Mhangole and Onke Ntinga – after an incident outside a popular club in Green Point on July 2, 2012.

Story continues below Advertisment

Initially there had been three accused, but Nceba Cuba was acquitted of all charges. Madonci has been convicted on all three counts of attempted murder and was found guilty of shooting at the three victims. They survived the ordeal but were injured in the chest, hand and neck, respectively. Witnesses placed Madonci on the scene and said he had been carrying a firearm.

On the night in question a group of friends had an altercation outside the Green Point club, where Ncukana was seen fighting with Mhlangole. After the fight, witnesses heard a gunshot and saw Madonci with a firearm in his hand. They saw Madonci chasing Ntinga after another shot was fired. One of the witnesses claimed he was held by Madonci before he was shot. They said Madonci had gone to his car to fetch his firearm and used it to shoot in their direction outside the club.

Story continues below Advertisment

At the time of the incident, Madonci was a police officer stationed at Pinelands police station but has since left the force. He handed himself over after he was informed police were looking for him. A warrant for Madonci’s arrest was previously issued when he failed to appear in court at a previous date scheduled for sentencing due to apparent illness. The court accepted his sick certificate and the matter has been set for April 12 where his co-accused will join him.