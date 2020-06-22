Ex-drug users helped to gain skills as plumbers

Cape Town - Lixil Africa, a manufacturer of water and housing products, and the Department of Water and Sanitation have collaborated to establish an up-skilling programme for young people affected by drug abuse. The programme, which helps participants acquire plumbing skills, kick-started in last August in the Western Cape and was launched by Sanitaryware provider, Cobra, a division of Lixil Africa. Participants who attend the Saturday morning classes at the Brooklyn Public Library belong to a drug rehabilitation centre. Participants are taught the basics of plumbing maintenance, such as how to repair a leaking tap, cistern and how to install water-saving restrictors. The number of drug users in sub-Saharan Africa is expected to increase by nearly 150% by 2050, according to new research by Enact programme at the Institute for Security Studies.

Igsaan Hugo, a qualified plumber with 22 years' experience and a government specialist at Lixil Africa, said: “We believe that it is important to support and uplift our youth, especially in disadvantaged communities where there aren’t always positive role models. This programme is helping to empower the youth with skills that can provide them with a sustainable income and ensure their long-term success.”

Twenty participants, aged 17 to 62, are taken per session.

“The programme is designed to provide unemployed individuals with plumbing skills to assist them in creating a sustainable income and planting the seeds of hope. Thus by taking water management into their own hands, the participants can bring water-saving awareness to their communities as well,” said Hugo.

Thaabiet Stemmet, who had been a drug user for almost 18 years, is one of the programme’s success stories. Stemmet works in the maintenance department at a clinic in Cape Town and assists with plumbing jobs in his community.

“The programme made a huge difference in my life, physically, mentally and spiritually. It gave me purpose and meaning, and taught me to be vigilant of my surroundings.

“I am able to pass on what I have learnt to other youth. I believe these sorts of initiatives have the potential to make big changes in our communities,” said Stemmet.

