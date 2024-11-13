Ex-educator claims critical error in NSC Maths Paper

Cape Town - The Department of Basic Education (DBE) has dismissed a claim of a critical error in the 2024 National Senior Certificate (NSC) Mathematical Literacy Paper 2. Ex-educator and mathematics and science professional, Adiel Ismail, in an open letter highlighted an alleged significant flaw in the paper written on November 4, that he said could impact thousands of learners.

Ismail said he has always taken a keen interest in the standards of exams, and said he discovered the error while reviewing the paper. “I came across this question. I am 100% certain this is an error,” he said. The question requires learners to calculate the total number of bricks needed to close the openings of two garage doors with double brick walls.

Ismail said critical details, such as the dimensions of the bricks to be used, were missing as well as the thickness of the cement. “Although the dimensions of the garage doors are provided, the critical dimensions of a typical brick to be used when building the wall do not appear in the paper,” he said. He further said the question includes a labour cost of R500 per square metre, but it does not clarify whether this refers to a single or double layer of bricks, adding another layer of confusion.

“I don’t understand how this error made it into the final version," he said. Ismail said the department had a responsibility to ensure the exams are accurate and free of errors. “We’ve already seen a drop in the percentage of matriculants opting for mainstream mathematics.

“The quality of the subject has also depreciated over the years. “If the students were not informed about this error, then every learner who sat for Maths Literacy Paper 2 must be given those marks.” However, the DBE hit back, saying there was no error in the paper, and no need for a rewrite of the subject.

DBE spokesperson, Elijah Mhlanga, said they can confirm that Question 4.2 as a whole was not faulty. “In Q4.2.1, candidates are required to use the pattern established by the first two rows of bricks and the number of vertical rows of bricks. “They must use this information, along with all the other details provided in the question paper, to determine the total number of pallets of bricks required to replace both garage doors.

“The question does not require the calculation of the individual number of bricks, the dimension/size of bricks is also not required to answer this question. “The measurement of the garage door is provided only in Question 4.2.2. It is at this point that the area of the opening becomes necessary to calculate the cost of labour. “The number of bricks are not required to determine the labour cost.”