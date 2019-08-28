The Terrible Josters gang allegedly hired hitmen to take out their own members, then killed the assassins. File Picture.

And allegedly even went as far to trying to disconnect the life support of a hitman, who was fighting for his life in hospital.



On Tuesday, a former member, who turned state witness, testified in the matter against alleged gang leader Horatio Solomons and 11 members, who face 71 charges, including 11 murders, dealing in drugs, money laundering, illegal possession of firearms and contravention of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (Poca).

On Monday, the witness described how Elton Ely, one of the 12 accused, hired Jermaine Mckenzie, alias Piggels, a Junior Mafia gang member and a hitman, to kill Jermaine Louw, alias Joey, also a Terrible Joster member, in August 2009.

On Tuesday, the state witness told the court how the gang’s members shot Mckenzie multiple times in Leerdam Street, Belhar, in March 2013. He was rushed to hospital but later died.

He said: “Piggels showed me a sign, meaning he is going to shoot me. I told Ely and he instructed me to get Keenan Kruger and a person called ‘Dagga Boy’ to shoot Piggels. Dagga Boy shot Piggels in the arm and Kruger emptied his gun on him. He was rushed to hospital and Ely ordered me to pull out the life support plugs. When I arrived at the hospital, his family was there and I could not pull out the plugs.”

The trial continues today.

