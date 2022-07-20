Ex-police constable accused of killing girlfriend, Natasha Booise, denied bail

Cape Town - The Piketberg Magistrate’s Court has denied bail to a former police constable, Richard Smit, who stands accused of killing his girlfriend, Natasha Booise, in January. The bail verdict comes after six months of the lengthy bail application in which the victim’s family raised concerns, saying it was taking its toll on them, especially Booise's 11-year-old son.

Smit is charged with the murder of 32-year-old Booise, whom he allegedly shot and killed in front of his son and family members, two counts of attempted murder (attempted to murder Roslin Kaaiman and Erin Plaatjies), discharging a firearm in a built-up area, and the handling of a firearm while under the influence of a substance that has an intoxicating or narcotic effect. Strandfontein Community Policing Forum chairperson Sandy Schuter, who testified against Smit, thanked residents for their support and participation in the process. The Strandfontein residents submitted an online petition and letters to the court opposing his release.

Smit provided his sister’s address in the area as an alternative address should he receive bail. Rural and Farmworkers Development Organisation director Billy Claasen, who welcomed the bail judgment, said they were looking forward to the trial that he said was expected to commence next year in the High Court. Claasen said the judgment indicated that some courts had had enough of gender-based violence.

“We want the accused to man up for his deeds and stop wasting the court's time. It is also shocking that he intended to plead not guilty to all charges against him. This will be a long road to justice. “We have already begun to prepare the family of Natasha Booise for a long period they will have to wait before justice is served. “Community and church leaders are regularly in touch with the family, and especially the mother and minor child of the late Booise,” Claasen said.