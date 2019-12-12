Ex-political prisoners divided over collaborating with Robben Island Museum Board









A split has emerged in the Ex-Political Prisoners Association (Eppa) over the issue of collaborating with the Robben Island Museum (RIM) Board. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency Cape Town - A split has emerged in the Ex-Political Prisoners Association (Eppa) over the issue of collaborating with the Robben Island Museum (RIM) Board. The chairman of Eppa, Stan Motimele, has dismissed recent comments made by Eppa secretary-general and spokesperson Mpho Masemola as “inaccurate and negative”. In recent weeks Masemola has been urging Arts, Sports and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa, to dissolve RIM’s board and to implement the findings of an investigative report that implicates board members in corruption. According to a statement released by RIM’s spokesperson, Morongoa Ramaboa, RIM and Eppa have resolved to “strengthen existing co-operation between the two parties in taking forward the exciting advances to further enhance the work and image of Robben Island as a world heritage site”. Morongoa described the meeting between Motimele and the acting chairperson of the Board, Khensani Maluleke, as “comradely”.

Motimele apologised “on behalf of Eppa to the Board for the current inaccurate statements made and the negative impact it has had on the institution, the Board and staff of RIM”.

Maluleke and Motimele issued a joint statement after their meeting in which they said: “The RIM Board and Eppa are well on their way to addressing the concerns raised by Eppa through the Ex-Political Prisoner Advisory Committee established by RIM in 2017 as a sub-committee of RIM’s Board.

“The purpose of this advisory committee is to offer guidance on research, interpretation, presentation and conservation of the Island; and to further structure dialogue between RIM and Eppa on broader issues affecting both parties.”

Asked for comment, Masemola said: “Motimele was speaking in his personal capacity and not for Eppa. These are not the views of Eppa. That’s his own view. Eppa would never apologise for fighting corruption.”

Eppa was established in 1997 to serve the interests of all ex-political prisoners and not just the ex-prisoners who served on Robben Island.

