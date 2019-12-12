The chairman of Eppa, Stan Motimele, has dismissed recent comments made by Eppa secretary-general and spokesperson Mpho Masemola as “inaccurate and negative”.
In recent weeks Masemola has been urging Arts, Sports and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa, to dissolve RIM’s board and to implement the findings of an investigative report that implicates board members in corruption.
According to a statement released by RIM’s spokesperson, Morongoa Ramaboa, RIM and Eppa have resolved to “strengthen existing co-operation between the two parties in taking forward the exciting advances to further enhance the work and image of Robben Island as a world heritage site”.
Morongoa described the meeting between Motimele and the acting chairperson of the Board, Khensani Maluleke, as “comradely”.