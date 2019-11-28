EPPA secretary-general Mpho Masemola said the current board should be fired for failure to implement the findings of an investigative report that implicates board members in corruption.
The names the EPPA has suggested for the new board, which it says will take their issues more seriously than the current board, include former president Kgalema Motlanthe, National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise and Masemola himself.
Other names are former Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke, former MP Stanley Motimele, Paul Langa and Marion Sparg, one of the few white women to join Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK).
Masemola said ex-political prisoners were never part of the board which, in his view, has allowed the corruption.