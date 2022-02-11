Ex-teacher hopes to raise funds for tombstone of one of former learners who was murdered

Cape Town - As selfless act of kindness, a Plumstead woman wants to raise R15000 to help the mother of one of her former learners to secure funds for his tombstone in Queenstown (Komani). Ellen Fedele has been campaigning for different causes for years. This time she is appealing to the community to help raise funds to pay for the tombstone of Siyamthanda “Siya” Betana, a former learner at Wynberg High School.

Betana was shot dead during a violent protest at Imizamo Yethu in 2017. At the time of his death, Fedele rewarded Hout Bay police with R10000 for arresting the perpetrator. Siya’s father, Thabiso Betana, died a few days later after suffering a heart attack following the news of his son’s death. With the knowledge of these tragic events, Fedele reached out to Siya’s mother, Agnes, and they formed a kinship. Fedele took a trip to Siya’s grave site in Queenstown last October to pay her last respects.

After seeing the condition of his grave, she decided to take it upon herself to fix it. She is hoping to raise R15 000 which will go towards Siya and his father’s tombstones. Fedele said she and Agnes had bonded through grief and loss. “I spent the whole day with her and we cried and we held each other at the grave site.

“Unfortunately, because of financial difficulties, she can’t pay for the tombstone, but I’d still like to see the beauty and pride to have that tombstone for both Thabiso and Siyamthanda.” She said the purpose of her cause was to ensure that Siya and his father were finally laid to rest. “Siya and Mama Agnes are my world. (I am trying) to take care of and to finalise all the traditions and all the things that need to be done to put them to rest.

“The last thing is the tombstone which is an important tradition in the culture and I’d like to do that for Mama Agnes.” She said her bond with Agnes grew during her trip to Queenstown because of the love they shared for Siya. “When I saw Mama Agnes, I just started sobbing because she reminds me of what I remember about Siya, I can see that she raised him well and all the good traits in him come from her,” she said.

Agnes has expressed her gratitude for Fedele’s cause and her efforts. “I want the tombstone because it’s important to show the respect and love for them. Right now they look like dogs that were thrown away – the grave is flat ground, there is nothing. “We even struggled to find the grave, and I was crying, saying where are they? My son’s plank cross is there, but my husband’s blew away with the wind.”