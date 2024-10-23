Ex-top cop Jeremy Vearey denies receiving money from alleged kingpin Nafiz Modack

Cape Town - Former top cop Major-General Jeremy Vearey has denied claims that he ever received money from alleged underworld kingpin, Nafiz Modack. Months after allegations of police corruption surfaced in the Western Cape High Court, Vearey boldly took to the stand yesterday to outline his interactions with Modack, as the former provincial head of detectives and commander of slain detective, Charl Kinnear.

In June this year, a statement made by Modack nearly six years ago resurfaced, claiming Vearey and Kinnear were on his payroll. In the initial statement captured by Captain Alfred Barker, Modack claims after being released on bail, he was approached by a man known as Mohamed Hanware, who claimed he could help Modack get his firearms back by paying cops R150000. He said he met with Hanware in August 2018, where he handed over R30 000. This was followed by two more payments of R40000 and R80000 into a bank account given to him by Hanware.

In his investigation, Hawks detective Captain Edward du Plessis said he found the money was transferred from the bank account of Empire Car Investments into four accounts belonging to the wife of Hanware, Advocate Caitlin Bowen. Court documents showed various transfers with various payments from 2018 to 2020, using references such as “Gen V” amounting to R587 000. Further investigations revealed the money trail stopped with the couple.

In his testimony, Vearey explained he had a meeting with Modack on May 3, 2017, amid discussions between police concerning firearm violations made by local security companies. He said Modack played audio recordings he had with a senior police officer, and Vearey said he initiated a stakeout where Modack was watched as he met with the cop. He explained that Modack had tried to level a complaint about the confiscation of a small amount of firearms, but Vearey told him as he had instituted legal proceedings against the police, the matter should not be discussed.

Responding to questions by the State prosecutor, Vearey rubbished Modack’s claims that he colluded with any other notorious figures such as Jerome “Donkie” Booysen, Mark Lifman and Ralph Stanfield. “It is false. They are not my friends. They were my targets,” he said as he outlined investigations he undertook into three men. Asked whether he had ever received money from Hanware as alleged by Modack, Vearey insisted: “It is false”.