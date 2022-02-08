Examination reveals Jesse Hess and her grandfather Chris Lategan died of asphyxiation

Cape Town - Forensic pathologist Dr Grace Uren took the stand in the Western Cape High Court on Monday in the murder case of Jesse Hess and Chris Lategan. David van Boven and Tasliem Ambrose are charged with six counts of murder, rape, fraud or theft, and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

The State accused the duo of killing Jesse Hess and Chris Lategan, who were found dead in their flat in Parow on August 30, 2019. Hess was an 18-year-old first-year theology student at UWC, while Lategan was an 85-year-old pensioner. Uren testified the cause of death was consistent with external airway obstruction, which caused asphyxiation of both victims. With regards to Hess, she said a key element of the examination was finding cloth in her mouth and adhesive tape around her face. The material was later revealed to be a sock and a pillow case.

She said Hess was tied, around the neck, with a brown belt which was found at the scene. “In this case, there are two mutually exclusive findings, which resulted in the obstruction of airways of the deceased. The presence of the belt around a neck could, in isolation, result in asphyxia due to a lack of oxygen through the airways. “The second is obstruction of the nostrils and the mouth, as can be seen by the tape covering the face,” said Uren.

She also testified there was no evidence of recent trauma or defence injuries with regards to the State’s claim that Hess was raped. During her testimony, Uren said she found Hess with no trousers on, and she had only been wearing a top. With regards to Lategan, Uren said he had been tied with a black belt around his neck and died as a result. When she examined the body, he had a mark around his neck and his face was swollen. “When a ligature is tied around the neck to the extent that it obstructs the blood to flow back to the body, the blood pulls up in the face. Those findings of congestion, redness and swelling are as a result of the blood pulling up in the face,” she said.