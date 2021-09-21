Excitement builds ahead of women leadership conference which remains only days away

Cape Town - Women in leadership gather ahead of the elections to inspire women to lead. The long-awaited women and leadership conference organised by Pinpoint Stewards will be hosted next week in George.

The “It’s DUE” – Women & Leadership Conference will have delegates from government, SOEs and business attend on September 28 & 29 at the Oubaai Hotel & Spa in George. With the help of their media partner Cape Argus, the event has been publicised and women from various provinces and surrounding areas have registered to attend. The conference attendance will only be at half the venue capacity as per Covid regulations to ensure the safety and physical distancing of delegates in attendance. An additional speaker has been added to the already powerful line-up of 14 speakers. Nyarai Mutuma, Regional People Function Head – Cape Region, Absa Bank, will speak on how to identify talent within your team and groom them for leadership.

Speakers from organisations like Commission for Gender Equality, the George Municipality, National Prosecution Authority, Mossel Bay Municipality, Bombardier Transportation SA, Domun Consulting, Aspire Consulting Engineers will also make presentations to attendees. De Grendel Wines is a proud gift sponsor of the IT's DUE – Women & Leadership conference. Three centuries old, De Grendel's history is interwoven with the story of South Africa. De Grendel Wines will give each delegate free membership to their Loyalty Club, which includes discounts on wines and restaurant dining.

The conference organisers have also ensured that there is time for women to network during outdoor activities to the ocean and a hiking trail. Pinpoint Stewards have selected two beneficiaries for the conference. The two organisations, Survivor Exit Foundation and Salvation Army, have spent all their efforts to fight GBV and human trafficking in South Africa and can only do more with the support of businesses and individuals. Organisers encourage university and high schools to connect with them via video conference as part of supporting young women to lead.