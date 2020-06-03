Excitement over reactivation of Neighbourhood Watches in Western Cape

Cape Town - The province has welcomed the feedback received from the National Secretary of Police that Neighbourhood Watches (NHWs) may now operate under lockdown level 3.

Community Safety Minister Albert Fritz said, during a meeting between officials of the Community Safety Department and the National Secretary of Police early this week, it was confirmed that the restrictions placed on NHWs have been lifted under lockdown level 3.

Fritz said within the targeted Covid-19 hotspot areas, NHWs would be deployed to assist in promoting adherence to regulations, in terms of social distancing at places of gathering and queueing.

He said it would also assist in sharing communications as prescribed by the Community Safety department, acting as a nodal point of information for his department, and patrolling in their community.

“The presence of NHWs will serve to prevent crime. During the lockdown, we have seen an increase in vandalism of schools and shop robberies, in rural and urban communities alike.”