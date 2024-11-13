EXCLUSIVE: A R10 million bounty was offered for Mark Lifman killing

Cape Town - A R10 million bounty was offered for the murder of slain underworld kingpin, Mark Lifman. Speaking to the Cape Argus just hours before alleged hitmen Johannes Jacobs and Gert Bezuidenhout make their second appearance in the George Magistrate’s Court, a close associate revealed that a staggering R10 million was offered for the hit.

According to a Cape Argus source the conflict originated on a mine near Middelburg amid a pub fight. "This thing started in (back in) March in Middelburg, not Cape Town. There is a guy who is a big businessman, who was allegedly high on drugs and throwing his weight around. He was throwing Mark's name around, and Mark was called. “He confirmed he knew the businessman and the situation was defused, and (thereafter) the businessman was told to stop his nonsense."

The source says the fight then escalated with takeovers of the security contract at the Middelburg mines. "That guy then wanted the security contracts and threw his weight around because he has money. We were also told that he offered R10 million for the murder of Mark (Lifman)." Lifman who was on the trial for the murder of Brian Wainstein was gunned down in the parking lot of Garden Route Mall on 3 November.