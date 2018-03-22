Cape Town - Popular Cape Town commercial radio station Good Hope FM is making sweeping changes to its daytime line-up.

The Cape Argus can exclusively reveal the station has lined up 24-year-old award-winning radio host Dan Corder to take over its breakfast show from Nigel Pierce.

Corder would be among the youngest breakfast show hosts on commercial radio in South Africa.

In 2014, Corder won an MTN Radio Award for his campus radio show Rise and Grind, where he was the contributor and producer.

He is also the creator of Finding the Hype, which was nominated for the Liberty Radio Awards for Radio Innovation in 2016. There were more than 2 000 entries from unsigned artists.



Corder is also an activist, who gained prominence off the back of the #RhodesMustFall protests, and was critical to the creation of the documentary Luister, which highlighted discrimination at Stellenbosch University.

Corder currently hosts Beats by Dan daily between 12 and 2pm on Good Hope FM.

That's not the only change to Good Hope FM's line-up. The station has also moved Leigh-Anne Williams, national TV personality, to its afternoon programming.

@TheCapeArgus

[email protected]

Cape Argus