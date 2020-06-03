'Expect Cape CBD crime to rise under level 3' - CCID

Cape Town - As lockdown regulations are eased and more businesses prepare to reopen, the Central City Improvement District (CCID) said it expected crime in the CBD to increase.

CCID safety and security manager Mo Hendricks said: “With lockdown having moved from level 4 to level 3, we are expecting an influx into the CBD as people return to work and businesses are operating once more.

"So, it is logical to anticipate that the CBD footfall will increase as companies bring at least a third of their workforce back to work.”

He said more motorists could also encourage criminals to return to the CBD.

Crime across all categories in the city centre during the first two months of the lockdown dropped by 72% compared with the number of incidents recorded over the same period last year. CCID safety and security department statistics indicate only 121 crime incidents were reported from March 26 to May 26, compared with 423 during the same period last year.