Experience a spooktacular Halloween at Galileo

Cape Town - The Galileo Open Air Cinema is inviting the public into a realm of fright and fun with its exhilarating Halloween celebration. With the enticing theme of #GalileoUnderTheStars, moviegoers are urged to don their fanciest or most frightening costumes and prepare for spine-tingling cinematic experiences in the picturesque Kirstenbosch Gardens and Central Park this Halloween season.

To start off the spooky activities today, the marquee lawn of Kirstenbosch Garden will be transformed into a haunted haven, setting the stage for a screening of the 80s horror classic The Shining. Known for its unsettling psychological themes, the chilling film is sure to grip the audience as they delve into the eerie atmosphere of a haunted hotel. Doors open at 6pm, allowing guests to settle in for an evening filled with tension, exceptional decor, and the presence of costumed entertainers who will heighten the spirit of the season.

It’s worth noting that this film is not suitable for children, making it a perfect adult-only experience. But the Halloween fun doesn’t stop there. Tomorrow, families can join in with a spooktacular Kids Halloween Show at Central Park, Century City, featuring the PG-rated animated film Hotel Transylvania.

Follow Count Dracula and his quirky cast of monsters in the heart-warming tale suitable for all ages. The playful evening promises a delightful mix of fright and fun, with trick-or-treating and complementary face painting activities to enthral the little ones. Food lovers can savour a variety of delicious treats at both locations.

Guests at the Kirstenbosch adult screening can pack their picnic baskets or choose from mini-market vendors offering mouth-watering options like pizza, burgers, wraps, nachos, and popcorn-catering to vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free, and Halaal diets. Those attending the kids’ event will have access to delectable options as well, alongside a fully stocked bar featuring an assortment of beverages. As darkness falls over the gardens, attendees can expect an enjoyable evening filled with entertainment, contests, and a fortune teller ready to entice guests with both terrifying tricks and enchanting treats.

With buzz building around the 2024 Galileo Halloween Shows, visitors are encouraged to dress for the occasion, as prizes await the most creatively costumed ghouls and goblins Tickets range from R150 to R275, and for a complete movie schedule and to secure your spot beneath the stars, visit www.thegalileo.co.za/movies [email protected]