The future of banking in South Africa is being driven partially by international trends and technologies.
Opinion from experts is divided when it comes to how much of an effect automation will have.
Andrea Tucker, Research and Development Head at e4, a technology company specialising in digitisation, said: “New entrants to the local market say they are able to scale quicker, without being hampered by legacy systems, and in customer-speak, promise to deliver a seamless online client on-boarding experience without ever having to set foot in a branch.
“Incumbent banks have taken on the challenge head on - and have invested heavily in digital strategies and new technologies, all in the interest of becoming more competitive.”