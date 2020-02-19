Cape Town - Experts have broadly backed EFF leader Julius Malema’s calls for a common language to unite Africans and a borderless continent, but have said it would be costly and could not happen overnight.
A postdoctoral fellow at UWC’s Department of Political Studies, Dr Shingai Mutizwa-Mangiza said: “The language issue cannot be seen in isolation. The choice will involve issues of culture, power and of course there is the short-term cost of new literacy generation. Who will pay for it? There would also have to be a timeline. When do we want it to become the common language?”
Stellenbosch University School of Security and African Studies lecturer, Professor Ntsikelelo Breakfast, said: “This idea of having one language is noble, however it cannot happen overnight due to the social cleaving of the African continent. Africa has many ethnic groups and this compounds the issue in question.”
An expert in South African and regional politics and international relations issues, Professor Bhekithemba Mngomezulu, also from UWC, said: “Malema has a point. Although national pride is an issue, the idea is a sound one. It would bring Africans closer and facilitate trade opportunities.”
Malema on Friday repeated his call for a common African language during an event organised by the Press Club South Africa where he had been invited to respond to Thursday night’s SONA. Malema said it didn’t have to be Swahili as he had suggested in 2018, but Zulu or any other widely used language would be suitable.