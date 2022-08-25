Experts to advise on if the Western Cape should appoint an environmental commissioner

Cape Town - The much debated issue of whether the Western Cape should appoint an environmental commissioner and if there is a budget for the post returned to the legislature on Wednesday, with members agreeing that they needed expert advice on the matter. Members of the standing committee on the premier and constitutional matters agreed to invite Forestry, Fisheries and Environment Minister Barbara Creecy together with Environmental Affairs MEC Anton Bredell to advise them on the matter.

The committee also resolved to bring in legal advisers from the legislature and the department of the premier to advise them on what constitutional mechanisms are currently in the law for environmental legislation. The committee was discussing the way forward with the Western Cape First Amendment Bill whose purpose is to amend the Constitution of the Western Cape 1997, so as to align it with the national Constitution. Minister of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment Barbara Creecy. Picture: Supplied Last year the province proposed the repeal of a long-standing provision of the province’s constitution that creates the post of an environmental commissioner which was opposed by the ANC and the Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus).

At the time provincial environmental governance director Charmaine Maré said: “The financial funding required for the effective functioning of the office of the commissioner for the environment would amount to R12.4 million in the first year plus additional start-up costs of R3m.” On Wednesday committee member Peter Marais (FF Plus) said the Province should be wary of shooting itself in the foot by abdicating its powers to the national government. DA MPL Deidré Baartman said one of her concerns was whether the national government would commit to giving the Province a budget for the post.

Environment MEC Anton Bredell. File photo: African News Agency (ANA) The committee was also briefed by Statistics SA deputy director-general Statistical Information Ashwell Jenneker on the status of the census in the Western Cape. Jenneker, who said the national census cost R3.2 billion this year, said Stats SA had conducted an independent Post-enumeration Survey (PES) to measure the accuracy and reach of the Census 2022 population count and that mop-up activities were set to run until August 28. He said the PES identifies how many households and persons were erroneously included, missed or counted more than once during the Census 2022 population count.