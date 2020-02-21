The cases against Modack, Colin Booysen, Ashley Fields and Jacques Cronje were withdrawn by magistrate Byron Pedro. This after he found that there was no evidence before the court proving that the accused extorted R90 000 from the Grand Café at the Waterfront in November 2017.
At the time of the alleged incident, Radley Dijkers, Grand Café’s brand manager, was purportedly pressured into paying to make sure there would be no disruption at an event.
The money was allegedly paid to a former co-accused in the matter, Carl Lakay, who was killed in August 2018. He was shot multiple times in his driveway in Goodwood.
It was the State’s case that the extortion was linked to the hostile take-over of security at city restaurants and nightclubs. According to evidence heard by the investigation officer, Charl Kinnear, there was bad blood between Modack and controversial businessman Mark Lifman.