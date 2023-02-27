Extortionists threatening contractors at Sesame Bridge construction site in Mitchells Plain

Cape Town - The Sesame Bridge between Lentegeur and New Woodlands in Mitchells Plain has been the latest City project to face extortionists’ demands. According to ward councillor Elton Jansen, unknown men visited the construction site last week and threatened the contractor, saying operations at the site should be stopped.

The pedestrian bridge in the vicinity of Watergate Estate, Lentegeur, will provide a safe railway crossing for pedestrians, as well as access to the new MyCiTi station that will be located in AZ Berman Drive. The bridge will run over the railway line between New Woodlands and Lentegeur, and smooth access for those with wheelchairs, bicycles and prams. Construction at the site started in October last year. The extortion claims at the construction site are surfacing while the City is looking for information that might lead to the arrest of perpetrators responsible for the fatal shooting of Wendy Kloppers, 48, a City official in the Delft mega-housing project last week.

Kloppers is one of five workers to fall prey to extortionists terrorising the housing development. The City offered a R100 000 reward for the successful prosecution of those responsible for her murder. Jansen said they would not accept this kind of thuggery, which he said would jeopardise much-needed projects in the community.

Jansen said the possible closure of the site would jeopardise employment opportunities for two community liaison officers in ward 76 and ward 75 for 12 months, as well as a tender valued at R19 million. Urban Mobility Mayoral Committee Member Rob Quintas said the contractor resumed work today under heavy police and City Law Enforcement presence. Quintas said the security matter remained a major risk to the project and that the City cannot divulge further security details in the interest of the safety and security of the contractor and personnel.

Quintas further said the City would not tolerate attempts to stop critical projects through extortion and intimidation. "I would like to assure residents that the City’s Urban Mobility directorate is working very closely with all members of the City’s Safety and Security personnel, as well as the SAPS. “Our communities need infrastructure that improves their quality of life and provides dignity. Thugs and mobsters cannot be allowed to derail these projects," he said.

Mitchells Plain United Residents Association chairperson Norman Jantjies said the association was against any type of extortion and people wanting to jump the gun. He said people had to accept that there were processes to be followed, and that they had to be properly skilled and competent to ensure that they also assessed opportunities. “If one doesn’t get the job, it doesn't mean that they should come with a heavy-handed approach to make sure that certain people get contracts. We want a transparent process where people are allowed to tender.