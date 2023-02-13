Extremely hot and uncomfortable weather set to let up for the Cape later this week

Cape Town - The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of extremely uncomfortable conditions and a heatwave over parts the Western Cape in Bergrivier municipality, the Cape Metropole, Breede Valley and Langeberg municipalities as well as over the Little Karoo today. Highs of 40°C were expected in some areas.

There is no running away from the hot temperatures and humidity this February, with temperatures looking to be even warmer than last year. Saws seni​or forecaster Henning Grobler previously said the warmer weather was normal for this time of the year, as the region’s summers were well known for periodic heatwaves and extremely hot and uncomfortable weather. Cape Town Weather Office forecaster Surprise Mhlongo explained that a heatwave like the one being experienced was constituted by three consecutive days or more with a maximum temperature reaching or exceeding 5°C greater than the average maximum temperature of the hottest month for the particular station in the region.

Mhlongo said people could prepare for it by staying hydrated and away from direct sunlight. However, it should be significantly cooler from tomorrow when Cape Town will experience a minimum temperature of 19°C, a maximum temperature of 25°C and then gradually cool down further this week with minimum temperatures of 18°C expected until Friday and maximum temperatures of 23°C, 25°C and 26°C expected on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Extremely high risk fire conditions were expected over the Beaufort West municipality tomorrow.