Face masks place an added burden on the deaf community

Cape Town - The deaf community, those with a hearing impairment or affected by hearing loss may find communicating in a masked world harder to navigate through. The implementation of physical distancing and the wearing of face masks may pose new challenges for individuals reliant on lip reading in order to communicate. Cochlear implant recipient and hearing loss activist Lise-Marie Fourie said the majority of people who were hard of hearing relied on lip reading, and added that wearing a facemask would affect their ability to communicate. “At the very least, removing visual cues can make communication more taxing because of the mental exertion required to listen, especially when there is background noise. As a result, even if a person can follow what is said, they have fewer mental resources left to think about and recall what they heard,” said Fourie. “This also relates to online communication, Zoom meetings, phone calls and important public announcements on television. Especially when a minister is wearing a face mask when delivering the speech. We can't assume that all deaf and hard-of-hearing patients understand sign language. Thus, lip reading and closed captions are two very important factors to be able to follow an announcement in these types of scenarios,” she said.

She added that research had shown that wearing a face mask made of transparent material was more beneficial than paper versions. However, they were not as widely accessible.

Another challenge for those who use assistive devices such as hearing aids, cochlear implants or other devices, is the interference caused by the loops attached to face masks, since many devices are located at or near the ear.

Audiologist and lecturer in the Communication Sciences and Disorders Division at UCT, Vera-Genevey Hlayisi, said on physical distancing, for those with hearing loss, that adding a distance between speakers would negatively affect the audibility of sounds from the speaker.

With the month of May acknowledged as better hearing and speech month, she said audiologists had shared ways to mitigate challenges presented by the use of face masks and social distancing. These include: using communication boards with pictures; clear masks or transparent face shields; the use of gestures and hand signs; reducing background or environmental noise; and written communication.

Deaf Federation of SA (DeafSA) director, Bruno Peter Nkosi Druchen, said face masks could be a source of anxiety, stress and confusion.

“DeafSA advocates for the deaf and hard of hearing to make people more aware of these unique difficulties.”

He said face shields should be implemented at schools for the deaf and requested anyone who is able to donate towards purchasing them for their 42 designated schools, to contact DeafSA at 011 482 1610.

[email protected]