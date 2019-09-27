Facebook says there has been an increase in the number of bullying, harassment, scams and sharing inappropriate content among young people online across SA. Photo: AP

Cape Town - Facebook says there has been an increase in the number of bullying, harassment, scams and sharing inappropriate content among young people online across South Africa and is tightening their policies and expanding resources that will help their online safety. Facebook public policy manager Emilar Gandhi said that as a global online community, keeping people safe on their apps is incredibly important.

She said they worked with experts from around the world to inform their policies, practices and products supporting those at risk of suicide or self-injury.

“We tightened our policy around self-harm to no longer allow graphic cutting images to avoid unintentionally promoting or triggering self-harm, even when someone is seeking support or expressing themselves to aid their recovery.

“On Instagram, we’ve also made it harder to search for this type of content and kept it from being recommended. We’ve also taken steps to address the complex issue of eating disorder content on our apps by tightening our policy to prohibit additional content that may promote eating disorders,” she said.