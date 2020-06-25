Facility being constructed at Tygerberg Hospital to manage increased Covid-19 deaths

Cape Town - Premier Alan Winde has provided an update on the Western Cape's health system readiness, detailing the opening of more temporary field hospitals, testing and triage centres and also the use of oxygen. In his weekly digicon on Thursday, the premier provided and update on all of the health system measures that are being implemented to help combat the coronavirus spread. Among those measures was the news that the third temporary field hospital at Brackengate is on schedule and is expected to take its first patient on 10 July 2020. The field hospital will have 330 beds and will provide intermediate care, he said. He added that the Sonstraal Hospital in the Cape Winelands will accommodate approximately 150 beds and will be undertaken in phases – 63 beds will become available in the first week of July.

Winde also said the Western Cape is ensuring it is adequately prepared to manage increased fatalities.

"A temporary facility for this purpose is being constructed at Tygerberg Hospital and will be completed by first week of July. This is being done in conjunction with the City of Cape Town," he said.

The province is continuing to open new testing and triage centres aside from the 19 facilities currently operational - including 4 facilities outside of the Metro (Paarl, George, Worcester and Ceres).

An additional 15 facilities will be completed by the first week of July, including:

Stellenbosch Hospital

Robertson Hospital

Gustrouw

Kleinvlei

Macassar

Khayelitsha (Site B)

Bothasig

Durbanville

Reed Street

Symphony Way

District Six

Gugulethu

Retreat

Elsie’s River

Du Noon

Van Guard CHC

Further to this, some 24 testing and triage facilities will be opened in rural areas of the Western Cape, including:

Bella Vista

De Doorns

Klapmuts

Op die Berg

Laingsburg

Nieuveldpark

Sandhills

Asia Park

Crags

Ladismith

Hawston

Kleinmond

Railton

Citrusdal

Diazaville

Klawer

Piketberg

Riebeek West and Velddrif Clinics

Beaufort West

Alan Blyth and Harry Comay Hospitals

Slangrivier Satellite Clinic

Hermanus

The use of steroids and oxygen in treatment:

Winde explained that the use of steroids has been approved for use on the Western Cape clinical platform in line with international recommendations and the MAC recommendations. He said that this will have a positive impact on the clinical outcomes of patients infected with Covid-19.

"These steroids will be used for ventilated patients and those on high flow nasal oxygen.

"Oxygen has shown to have a significantly positive impact on the clinical outcomes of patients, and we are using oxygen in our facilities to manage ill patients.

"An oxygen calculator has been developed that facilities can use to access their daily oxygen requirements. We have also adopted a predictive model that shows that our current average consumption is 12 tons a day and at the peak will require approximately 40 tons of oxygen daily. We have engaged with suppliers, and we have been assured of this supply," Winde said.

Update on private sector cooperation:

The premier said that a 'Call for Service' has been issued to all Licensed Private Hospital Groups to purchase bed capacity in terms of palliative care, general, High Care and ICU.

"The National Department of Health has negotiated the tariffs and hospital groups have confirmed their commitment, with each nominating their chosen Admin Intermediary. The parties are busy concluding and signing SLAS and addressing operation requirements. The first few patients have been referred and admitted to test the systems," Winde said.

"During this difficult time for our province and country, the most important thing we can do is to keep ourselves safe. When we do this, we slow the spread of the virus, and help protect the ones we love."