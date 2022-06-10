Fairmount High School principal recognised for his work in helping the youth

Cape Town - Fairmount High School principal Terence Klassen has been honoured with the 2022 Are Hovstad Award in recognition of his courage, his values and the work he has done to serve the community of Grassy Park and Lotus River. The Are Hovstad Award was presented for the first time at the MOT AGM and Awards Ceremony in 2019. Jarl Are Hovstad was knighted in Norway for his work in education and health on the Cape Flats.

He was also a founding Board member of MOT SA, a leading public benefit and award-winning non-profit organisation specialising in life-skills development among the youth. In tribute to his legacy, the MOT SA Board decided to award a MOT associate who wholeheartedly displayed similar characteristics to Hovstad, with Wenche Hovstad, his wife, saying the award honours the ethos and spirit that he had. “It was an honour to be selected as the recipient of this award, it was even an honour to be nominated. I’ve been part of MOT since the beginning, with Fairmount one of the first schools to be part of the programme.

“Our values are to serve the community, where children come from dysfunctional families. We want to give our children confidence and courage to pursue their dreams and so far it has made a difference in so many lives,” Klassen said. 2021 winner Darren Maybe said Klassen epitomised the values of MOT and was a big inspiration to all in the community. MOT focuses strongly on the development of self-confidence, sound values, positive attitude and behaviour, self-leadership and to respect and care for others.

The youth are empowered with self-awareness, courage, resilience and life skills to make good life choices, develop their full potential and become leaders and positive role models in their communities. [email protected] Cape Argus