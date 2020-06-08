Faith leaders in Cape Town, Pretoria hold protest over Khosa, Floyd deaths

Cape Town - Faith leaders in Pretoria and Cape Town held a silent protest condemning the brutality of law enforcement officials as well as the deaths of Collins Khosa in South Africa, George Floyd in the US and others.

On Sunday, Archbishop Thabo Makgoba held prayers outside St George's Cathedral. “We are here because we are tired sick to death exhausted at the seemingly never-ending struggle that people of colour still face, well into the 21st century, 50 years after the American civil rights struggle, 25 years after the end of political apartheid, to be treated equally by arms of the state.

"We are here because we protest against the wanton, unnecessary use of violence by police and soldiers who break the laws they are entrusted to uphold and assault protesters of whatever race who declare that Black Lives Matter,” Makgoba said.

He said he was shocked when he heard about Khosa’s death.

“We are shocked at the way in which the SANDF, with the most rudimentary, inadequate reasoning imaginable, has exonerated its soldiers of any culpability in Mr Khosa’s death, and at the repudiation of their minister's statement, that the matter has not been finalised," he said.