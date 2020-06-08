Faith leaders in Cape Town, Pretoria hold protest over Khosa, Floyd deaths
On Sunday, Archbishop Thabo Makgoba held prayers outside St George's Cathedral. “We are here because we are tired sick to death exhausted at the seemingly never-ending struggle that people of colour still face, well into the 21st century, 50 years after the American civil rights struggle, 25 years after the end of political apartheid, to be treated equally by arms of the state.
"We are here because we protest against the wanton, unnecessary use of violence by police and soldiers who break the laws they are entrusted to uphold and assault protesters of whatever race who declare that Black Lives Matter,” Makgoba said.
He said he was shocked when he heard about Khosa’s death.
“We are shocked at the way in which the SANDF, with the most rudimentary, inadequate reasoning imaginable, has exonerated its soldiers of any culpability in Mr Khosa’s death, and at the repudiation of their minister's statement, that the matter has not been finalised," he said.
"We are shocked at the blatant disrespect for law and order shown by members of the Buffalo, New York police squad, 57 of whom resigned from their unit, not because two of their number assaulted a 75-year-old man, inflicting head injuries, but because the two were suspended.”
Outrage has continued to spread across the world following the death of Floyd, 46, a Minneapolis man who was killed while in police custody.
General secretary of the SA Council of Churches, Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana, said: “Faith leaders, alarmed by these developments, are gripped in lament and despair over the deaths of innocent people at the hands of law enforcement officers. Since the enforcement of the lockdown in South Africa, at least 12 people are believed to have died at the hands of police and military officers deployed by the state to enforce lockdown regulations."@MarvinCharles17
Cape Argus