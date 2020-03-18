Fake News Alert: Kraaifontein Community Health Centre does NOT have positive Covid-19 case

Cape Town - Western Cape Health Department has refuted claims that there had been a positive Covid-19 case at the Kraaifontein Community Health Centre.

This comes after a post was shared on social media spreading fake news about a confirmed coronavirus case at the clinic.

The post, which has now been removed, claimed that there had been a positive Covid-19 case at the Kraaifontein Community Health Centre. The post also stated that residents were now locked out of the health facility, accompanied by a picture of people standing outside the clinic.

Western Cape Health Department spokesperson, Mark van der Heever, said that facility managers on-site at the hospital confirmed that there had been no such case and that the clinic was not under lockdown.

Van der Heever said that the health centre was instead following directives from the department to invite a certain number of persons into the facility at a time.

"We urge the public not to spread these rumours as it can lead to anxiety and public panic," he said.