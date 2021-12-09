Fake Ruyterwacht rehab centre owner and accomplices due back in court

Cape Town - Family, friends and incensed residents gathered outside the Goodwood Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday to demonstrate against the bail hearing of the men believed to have orchestrated the abuse of several patients at a makeshift rehabilitation centre in Ruyterwacht. The suspects, who are charged with two counts of murder, briefly appeared in court to apply for bail, but their applications were rolled over to Friday for continuation.

One of the victims the suspects are accused of abusing and murdering was 35-year-old Igshaan Philander. Prior to the discovery of his body at a morgue, Philander had allegedly told police that he was assaulted multiple times as a patient at the Synergy Rehabilitation and Upliftment Centre in Louis Botha Street. He alleged that the accused had hit nails into his feet, tied his hands, tied and prayed sanitiser on him and set him alight.

Philander's brother Ameer Philander said: “We are here today, standing up for the victims of the Synergy centre. We want justice for my brother and the other victims. “What happened to them should never have happened and we are against the accused being granted bail. They need to stay in jail until their sentencing.” Meanwhile, police have arrested two more suspects believed to be involved in the shocking abuse of several patients at an unregistered rehab facility known to the community as the Synergy Rehabilitation and Upliftment Centre.

Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said: “Initially three suspects aged between 21 and 37 were arrested and detained on a charge of murder. However, the investigating officer had continued with the investigation into the matter and as a result arrested two more suspects, aged 27 and 37, on a charge of murder. “These suspects have been remanded in custody as the State vehemently opposed their release. Furthermore, we can confirm that the 15-year-old suspect who had been arrested with the first suspects was released. “The case against him was withdrawn by the senior public prosecutor. Our investigation into the matter continues,” Joseph said.