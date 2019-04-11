Khayelitsha is burning after protesters blocked most of the main roads on Thursday. Picture: Phando/Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - A voice-note along with a picture of a document detailing a shutdown of all major routes in the Cape metro is not true, said City of Cape Town Traffic Service's Richard Coleman. The picture of a supposed confidential Criminal Intelligence document states that according to intelligence gathered there is set to be a shutdown from 3pm on Thursday, 11 April. The document reads:

"Intelligence gathered indicates that on 2019-03-11 from 03:00 disgruntled community members will block various major routes at Bonteheuwel, Delft, Khayelitsha, Langa, Mitchells Plain, Nyanga and Strand from 2019-04-11 from 03:00 onwards. Remark: Activities may start at different areas at the same time."

The document reads:

Additionally, there is a voice-note that has been shared on WhatsApp which seemingly confirms this Criminal Intelligence report.

"I'm sending you this information, and this is intelligence service information. It's pretty important, you need to take note. Please get your people out of Cape Town and the surrounding areas, and get them back home as soon as possible. There is a very good chance that the roads are going to be blocked all around Cape Town this afternoon.

"There is talk of road closures by 3 o'clock and there has already been action taken by the security services to try and alleviate possible hotspots. If you are in the Cape Town area or working in the area, I suggest that you start looking at getting back home as soon as possible."

Additionally, there is a voice-note that has been shared on WhatsApp which seemingly confirms this Criminal Intelligence report.

Maxine Bezuidenhout from Cape Town Traffic Services said: "The City is aware of voice-not doing the rounds on WhatsApp alluding to a shutdown of the Cape Town CBD this afternoon.

"We can confirm that this is a hoax and that there is no substance to it. We also ask that the public please refrain from sharing the voice-note with their contacts."

Bezuidenhout stressed that the only roads closures are currently the N2 both ways between Sir Lowry's Pass Road and Somerset Main Road. Also, Sir Lowry's Pass Villiage is closed from both sides (at N2 one side and William Sergeant Rd).

"The whole area remains very volatile, with large groups moving around, stoning vehicles and looting private shops. At Khayelitsha all is quiet and roads open, except for Mew Way between Spine Rd & Mfundiswen Rd."

The protests in Somerset West, Khayelitsha and Strand are a result of lack of service delivery and clashes with police over land invasions.

[email protected]