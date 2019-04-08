An artistic representation of the new False Bay College, whose impending development was made possible by a land sale by the City. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - A new and larger False Bay College, that will give prospective students in Mitchells Plain, Strandfontein and surrounding areas their own large-scale academic institution, has been made possible by the sale of a large tract of land by the City of Cape Town. An amount of R380million was allocated by the National Department of Higher Education and Training, and the sale was approved by the City of Cape Town.

“The City has long supported the idea of granting False Bay College a piece of land to build a comprehensive tertiary facility to cater for the greater Mitchells Plain community and surrounds,” said mayor Dan Plato.

“Part of the funding will go towards purchasing the 6.5ha piece of land, which the City made available at a nominal amount.

“This will enable the bulk of the allocated funding to go towards construction,” he said.

This new college will be in addition to the three existing campuses in Muizenberg, Fish Hoek and Westlake and will cater for approximately 10000 students, offering, among other qualifications, tourism, film, information technology, call centre, retail and business studies, paralegal and creative media.

“It will also have a cosmetology academy and offer bridging programmes for youth who do not meet the minimum requirements for entry into technical and vocational education and training colleges,” Plato said.

“The establishment of a campus that serves the communities of Mitchells Plain and surrounding communities represents a significant opportunity to promote access to education for young people in vulnerable communities on the Cape Flats.”

Plato said the construction of the new campus showed collaborative governance at work, with the national, provincial and local governments working together.

“We believe that quality and responsive education and training is the most effective way of empowering people and preparing them for work. I look forward to seeing the doors of this world-class education facility opening in the near future,” said Plato.

