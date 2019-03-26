Mitchells Plain pastor and serial rapist, Keith Bird, was sentenced to 50 years imprisonment after entering a plea deal.Picture: Zodidi Dano/Cape Argus.

Cape Town - Families of the victims of Mitchells Plain pastor and serial rapist, Keith Bird, said they can now pick up the pieces and continue with their lives after the convicted killer was sentenced to 50 years in prison. Rodine Koense, whose 20-year-old daughter Sharvonne Koense, was raped and murdered by Bird, said she was satisfied with the sentence.

“Now I can pick up the pieces. In the six years that my daughter had passed I could not go to her grave, I couldn’t believe she died. It was in her first year as a nursing student. For the six years, today I feel really grateful to the detectives.

“Today, I can say to him (Bird) I forgive you. I forgive you for what you have done to my daughter and victory is ours, we are glad,” she sobbed.

Sharvonne was one of the four women raped by Bird. He met her at a party and then lured into the bushes near Baden Powell, Tafelsig, in May 2013.

Bird admitted to raping Sharvonne and killing her.

“I then strangled her to death. I admit that my direct intention was to kill the deceased,” he told the court.

Sharvonne’s body was discovered half-naked on the same day.

Four months before Sharvonne’s murder, Bird admitted to killing his ex-fiancée, Aniesa Bardien, 36.

“On January 8, I lured the deceased into the bushes near Camp Road in Strandfontein.

“I strangled the deceased until she was unconscious. I crushed her head by hitting her several times with a rock and thereby inflicted life threatening wounds,” he said.

Bird said he asked a friend to help him dig a trench to bury Bardien’s body. Bardien’s body was discovered 10 days later and was already decomposed.

On Monday, he pleaded guilty to 14 charges including two murder charges, rape charges and crimen injuria charges.

He admitted to having sex with a colleague, who worked with him at a cleaning company. He recorded the intimate act without the women’s knowledge and then later showed the footage to four other people at work.

Mitchells Plain community members said they were relieved.

Denise Esterhuizen said: “This case has been going on for years. We are glad he has been sentenced to 50 years, it is just unfortunate that Aniesa’s mother died without seeing justice for her daughter.”

Bardien’s mother, Fatiema Bardien, died three weeks ago, from a stroke, at the age of 67.

