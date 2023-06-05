Families devastated after fire destroys Ouskip Caravan Resort in Melkbosstrand

Cape Town - A raging fire completely destroyed the once-beloved Ouskip Caravan Resort in Melkbosstrand, burning the establishment as well as the homes and belongings of its nine permanent residents to the ground. These families lost everything they owned, leaving them in a state of shock and despair.

As these families and individuals struggle to rebuild their lives, the Melkbosstrand community has banded together to assist them and is appealing for the public’s urgent support through a BackaBuddy campaign. Marcelle Viljoen, a 60-year-old long-standing resident of the Ouskip Caravan Resort community for the past 15 years, took the proactive step to support families devastated by the recent fire and launched a crowdfunding campaign on BackaBuddy. The primary objective of the campaign is to secure funds for vital raw materials and items, including, but not limited to, second-hand caravans, tents, awnings, electrical equipment, and household items such as beds, fridges, stoves, and gas appliances, which will help the families rebuild their lives and regain a sense of stability.

Since the launch of the campaign more than R8000 has been raised to help the families achieve their target of R100000. The BackaBuddy campaign said: “Our goal is to provide these families with the means to rebuild their lives from scratch. Your generous donations will be used to purchase essential raw materials … We aim to help them restore stability by ensuring they have all the necessary general household items.” To maintain transparency and accountability, the campaign organisers will make all financial statements and records available to every donor to see exactly how their contribution is being utilised and its impact on these families’ lives – they said no contribution is too small, and any amount would be greatly appreciated.

Catherine du Plooy from BackaBuddy, and a Melkbosstrand local, said she heard a few nights ago that three families had lost their homes to the fire. What she loved about the Melkbos community was that they all get together and help each other when there are people in need. She appealed to people to support the campaign to help these families. Catherine spoke to Jake, an Ouskip resident with visible burn scars, who said: “I woke up and my bed was on fire. I was on fire. In a matter of 10 minutes, the whole house was gone.”