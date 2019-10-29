According to the police, Sitembile Ntombela shot and killed his wife Pumla Mvinjelwa Ntombela, 33, and their two daughters, Nhlanja, 10, and Bajabulile, 6, on September 26 at their Bardale Village home in Kuils River. He later shot himself.
On Monday the Mvinjelwa family filed an urgent application in court seeking an order to bury their daughter and two grandchildren.
However, after a two-hour discussion between their legal representatives and Judge Elizabeth Baartman on which family should bury the three, it was decided that both parties should return tomorrow and file replying affidavits.
In court papers, the Mvinjelwa family argued that although Ntombela paid lobola, it was his family’s right to bury their daughter and her children when he murdered them. But the Ntombela family claimed that in terms of cultural law and lobola, their son had paid, they were entitled to bury their son, his wife and the two grandchildren.