THe Mvinjelwa family, supported by community activists, are demanding the bodies of their loved ones to be released. Picture: Sisonke Mlamla/Cape Argus Cape Town - The family of a woman who was murdered alongside her two young children allegedly by her husband are seeking a high court order for the right to bury her and her daughters. According to the police, Sitembile Ntombela shot and killed his wife Pumla Mvinjelwa Ntombela, 33, and their two daughters, Nhlanja, 10, and Bajabulile, 6, on September 26 at their Bardale Village home in Kuils River. He later shot himself. On Monday the Mvinjelwa family filed an urgent application in court seeking an order to bury their daughter and two grandchildren. However, after a two-hour discussion between their legal representatives and Judge Elizabeth Baartman on which family should bury the three, it was decided that both parties should return tomorrow and file replying affidavits. In court papers, the Mvinjelwa family argued that although Ntombela paid lobola, it was his family’s right to bury their daughter and her children when he murdered them. But the Ntombela family claimed that in terms of cultural law and lobola, their son had paid, they were entitled to bury their son, his wife and the two grandchildren.

The bodies of the three have been lying in the mortuary since the incident happened on September 26.

The Mvinjelwa family staged a protest outside court.

Pumla Mvinjelwa Ntombela

Addressing the family and supporters in court 18 through an interpreter, a legal representative said: “After discussions with the judge it was agreed that the matter be postponed. We have received a 200-page filing affidavit from the lawyers representing the Ntombela family.

“We need to peruse the document and file our replying affidavit. The judge also needs to scrutinise the document before she can make a ruling.

“We will meet with the opposing lawyers and the judge to give the court and indication of whether we will proceed on Friday.”

Pumla’s sister, Nomdumisu, said: “All I want from the court is to give us permission so we can bury Pumla and her kids. They cannot sleep next to the person who killed them.”

Her brother, Vulabeza, told the media: “Yes, in our culture once she married Ntombela she and her children became part of her husband’s family. But he killed them and his family doesn’t have any right to bury my sister and children. We are prepared to fight this in court.”

Ncumisa Mahangu, spokesperson for the Mvinjelwa family, said they wanted the court to order the immediate release of the bodies.

