Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz, acting provincial police commissioner Sindile Mfazi and Police Minster Bheki Cele visited Marietjie Niewehuis, the widow of one of the slain metro law enforcement officers. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - Both were loving husbands and caring fathers dedicated to their work. The families of metro law enforcement officers Simthembile Nyangiwe and Jan Niewehuis were shattered after the men were killed while on duty.

Nyangiwe, 54 and Niewehuis, 49, were shot multiple times while protecting a group of construction workers in Sweet Homes in Philippi on Wednesday. Both were airlifted to hospital, but later died.

Nyangiwe, from Delft, leaves behind a widow and three children, including a 11-month-old baby

Niewehuis, who lived in Thornton and had 25 years of service, leaves behind his wife and four children. He was due to retire at the end of the year. Both families were too distraught to talk to the Cape Argus.

Simthembile Nyangiwe

Jan Niewehuis

The City’s director of safety and security, Richard Bosman, said: “This came as a complete shock to us. For me, I believe the intention was to kill them and both officers suffered from extensive gunshot wounds.”

He commended the police for their swift response.

“We are extremely fortunate that the police had caught the men and the guns they found in their possession that may have killed innocent people”.

The City had been assisting the family, he said





Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith said: “Both men were dedicated officers and loving family men. They were breadwinners, and their loss will be felt on many levels. I visited both families, and while I could offer words of comfort, it is a painful reminder that our law enforcement officers go out each day and put their lives on the line to protect vulnerable communities.” After the incident, police managed to arrest five people in connection with the shooting, and the officers’ firearms were recovered. They are expected to appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court once they have been charged. Information obtained at the scene led police to a shack in the Ramaphosa informal settlement, where four men and a woman were found with four firearms. Two of these were the weapons belonging to our slain officers. Police Minister Bheki Cele also visited the families of the two officers on Thursday, and he offered his condolences and counselling as he was joined by Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz. He gave an update to families about the progress made by the police to catch the alleged killers. “Police have acted quickly in bringing to book the suspects that caused you this pain. In pursuit of suspects responsible for the ruthless murders, four of them have now been arrested and must receive the full might of the law,” Cele said. According to information from the police, Cele said investigations by provincial detectives supported by integrated forces - attached to Operation Lockdown - conducted a multidisciplinary operation in the area. “This operation led to the arrest of four male suspects aged between 19 and 33, and a female suspect aged 23 for being in possession of four firearms.” Mayor Dan Plato has also conveyed his condolences to the families. * People who want to donate to the families of the deceased can contact Richard Bosman at richard. [email protected] @MarvinCharles17 [email protected] Cape Argus

“We have offered the family counselling. And if the public can make a small cash donation to the families, this will help with food and other necessities.”