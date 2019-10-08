A group of Stuurman 'descendants' from the Eastern Cape, who have formed a committee. Supplied

Cape Town - The ongoing saga of what to do with the skeletal remains in the possession of UCT has taken another turn. The university met the Stuurmans of the Eastern Cape, who said the remains should be returned to them. The Stuurman families agreed to have more engagements among themselves at the meeting with UCT and the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture in Port Elizabeth last week.

The university flew down to the Eastern Cape last week Wednesday to meet with another set of the Stuurman families after they were caught in a row between two groups which claim the Stuurman skeleton was their ancestor.

Two groups claim the skeleton was that of their ancestor.

The skeleton is part of nine sets of remains that UCT wants to return to their descendants in Sutherland because it believes they were “obtained unethically” in the previous century.