Family disputes the latest hiccup causing delays in District Six return

Cape Town - There is still uncertainty as to whether phase 3 of the District Six restitution will come to an end. The process of return for 108 families to the new units in Hanover Street had, following delays, started. The claimants’ return was conducted in phases from May 6 this year.

District Six Working Committee chairperson Zahrah Nordien confirmed not everyone had moved in. “There are quite a few family disputes and that has caused the delay. “There are no delays from the department’s side, just family disputes that need to be sorted out,” she said.

Nordien was not able to say when this phase would close. District Six Reference Group chairperson Gerald Elliott said about 96 families should have received their unit keys. Those who have not, cited family challenges. “Sometimes there is one claimant in the family when they claimed, but now there are still other siblings and now when they have to issue the title deeds, they must see that they cannot just give it to the one sibling and then the others come afterwards. There were a few of those issues,” he said.

On those who have already moved in, Elliot said: “As far as I know, everybody seems to have gotten their keys and many of them have moved in but I didn't hear any concerns or dissatisfaction or complaints.” Elliot, too, was unable to ascertain when the process would be concluded. “Our people have suffered far too long and the sooner all of the rest, and that's why I focus also on the 954 (claimants) return. I will only be satisfied, even if I don't see it, that as many of our people return home within the next three-and-a-half years.”

Elliot said he was against the high-rise buildings for the senior claimants. The 954 claimants to follow would not be placed in a similar structure as phase 3 recipients. [email protected] Cape Argus