Kathryn Swain’s father says his daughter struggled with depression. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - Cape Town’s music scene lost a performer with enormous potential this week. Kathryn Swain from Kommetjie was reported missing on Sunday. Her family and friends searched until her body was found. She had committed suicide at the age of 25. Kathryn’s father, Michael Swain, executive director Freedom of Religion South Africa, said, the world had lost a little bit of light.

“She had a radiant personality, she was just a force of nature, you couldn’t miss her. She brought so much life and beauty where she went.”

Kathryn was born in Cape Town and described herself as a proud Born Free South African, even though she spent much of her childhood in the US and UK. Her first song was Just a Flower, dedicated to Nelson Mandela. Her father said she always wanted her music to be based in Cape Town.

Although she did extremely well in school, Kathryn decided to forgo university and pursue a career in music. In 2014, she released Little Box of Memories produced by Duncan Mackay, a member of the megaband 10cc.

She performed frequently at bars and venues around Cape Town and was committed to TEARS Animal Rescue, performing for their benefits.

Kathryn’s father said depression was a great struggle in his daughter’s life. Although she brought much joy to others, she dealt with inner demons. One of her favourite quotes from Nelson Mandela was: “It is music and dancing that makes me at peace with the world and at peace with myself.”

He said his daughter had a strong faith in God, and that positivity and love were reflected in her music.

Michael encouraged Kathryn’s followers and fans to look to her music as a source of comfort and to remember the light and love it brought into their lives. Kathryn recorded a number of songs that have yet to be released. You can hear her music it by searching “Kathryn Swain” on Spotify, ReverbNation or iTunes.

* If you struggle with depression, call Sadag any time at 0800456789.

[email protected]