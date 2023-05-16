Family of Burgundy Estate woman killed in 2017 ‘disappointed’ in the justice system

Cape Town - The family of the Burgundy Estate woman who was allegedly killed by her boyfriend five years ago say justice has failed them. Yeshnee Kuni, 33, was burnt in her home on Women’s Day in 2017.

She died in hospital three days later. Darren Kershaw was arrested and released on R1 000 bail. He appeared briefly in the Western Cape High Court on Monday on charges of murder and arson.

Yeshnee’s father, Silvun Kuni, said he had hoped to get answers but the case was postponed to June. “This matter was postponed a number of times and it hurts to say that justice has failed us over and over again. My daughter passed on tragically and in a gruesome way. “I have been making notes about the case, with dates, and hoping for justice and closure and that the guy would be locked up and the key would be thrown away.

“I expected him to plead guilty because everyone knows what he’s done and he should suffer the consequences. “We never had the opportunity to be in his company after the incident to hear his side of the story. The court had ample time to convict the accused. “My wife had been waiting for the trial but she unfortunately died before she could find closure.”

A Burgundy Estate man accused of setting his girlfriend on fire and killing her on Women’s Day in 2017, Darren Kershaw, 39, was set to go on trial for the horrific incident on Monday. Picture: Supplied The devastated father said he last saw his eldest daughter, with the accused, two days before the murder. “She was in a jolly mood and was with her boyfriend. I messaged her on the morning of the murder. “She was like a mother to her sister. She loved people. Mother’s Day and Women’s Day are the days when I really miss her.”

Kuni’s sister, Ushanta Gangen, recalled receiving a phone call from the alarm company about Yeshnee’s home which was alight. “They said the panic alarm was triggered and I couldn’t get hold of them. The alarm company told me there was a fire there and that Yeshnee was already on the way to the hospital. “I rushed to the emergency section and saw her bandaged up and the accused was there and said he didn’t know what happened to my sister.

“He referenced my sister to a movie, Ghost Rider, and said she was in flames, which doesn’t make sense, “We are still waiting for answers. We would like to know what transpired.” Gangen told the Cape Argus that the accused doused Kuni with ethanol, from her head down and set her alight.