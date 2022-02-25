Family of ex-paralympian Achmat 'Sharkboy' Hassiem needs help while he is in a coma

Cape Town - Former South African paralympian swimmer Achmat “Sharkboy” Hassiem is in a coma following complications after routine back surgery. The post-op complications left him on life support in the ICU. He was admitted to hospital in September last year for the initial operation.

Hassiem grew up in Cape Town and attended Bergvliet High School. He was an unfortunate victim of a shark attack, which caused the lower part of his right leg to be amputated. The attack earned him the nickname “Sharkboy”. Hassiem represented South Africa at the 2008, 2012 and 2016 Paralympic games. He won the bronze medal in the 100m butterfly event in 2012. His condition in hospital since his operation seems to have gone from bad to worse and his family have provided updates on the funding page they have created for him.

The latest update from his wife, Taryn Ganger, said the following: “Achmat is physically stable, though not conscious. The doctors have said that his brain has undergone too much damage so he won’t be coming back to us. “The condition he is currently in, is the condition he is staying in. There is not much more they can do for him regarding brain functionality. Physically he is still with us but, unfortunately, mentally not.”

Due to Achmat’s age, there are limited facilities willing to take him in. He has had to move back to his parents’ home, but with them both retired and Achmat’s medical-aid finished, the family are in desperate need of help. The family have made a plea to the public to help them through this time. Donations to Achmat’s fund can be made at https://gogetfunding.com/achmatsharkboy/