Family of four from Khayelitsha die in horror blaze

Cape Town - A steel metal door meant to protect them from criminals ended up preventing a family of four from escaping death in a blaze which tore through their shack at the Endlovini informal settlement in Khayelitsha. Zukiswa Vuntu, 40, and her children, Khayone, 5, Anoko, 8, and Siyamthanda, 7, lost their lives in the inferno on Tuesday night. According to the City, the fire brought the number of informal settlement homes destroyed by fire in Cape Town to 349 since the beginning of the year. Neighbour Nolutho Sijalo said: “I woke up to screams of the Vuntu children at about 10pm and when I saw the smoke and raging fire, I immediately called for help. “We could see and hear them but we could not open the gate.”

City Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said: “When the fire crew arrived at the scene, the single structure had been completely destroyed.”

Bulelwa Vuntu, Zukiswa’s sister, said: “She was a happy soul who loved and took care of her children.”

Ward councillor Bongile Ngcani said: “I’m looking into providing relief for family and possibly counselling.”

