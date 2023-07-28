Family of George Myburgh seeks answers after he was shot in rush-hour traffic in Philippi

Cape Town - It’s been almost three weeks since George Myburgh, a father, husband and beloved uncle, was gunned down near Stock Road in Philippi. His family, especially his niece, are pleading with anyone who might have information on the shooting.

Roxanne Rose, 52-year-old Myburgh’s niece, is calling for anyone who might have seen her uncle’s killing on July 5 to come forward. Rose said Myburgh, who was driving with colleagues, came to a stop during the evening rush hour (6pm – 6.30pm) not far from Stock Road. A group of unknown suspects allegedly appeared out of nowhere and started to demand phones and other personal belongings from the occupants of the bakkie her uncle was driving.

As Myburgh was reaching for his phone in the pocket of his work apron, he was shot. “I received a call from my son telling me that my uncle was shot and declared dead at Mitchells Plain Hospital. Due to still being in shock, the following day I went to his workplace to speak to the guys that were with him as I wanted to know the story play by play. “A close friend of his, that was also sitting alongside him in the front of the work bakkie that day, told me he was not paying much attention to what was happening on the driver’s side because he was also being robbed at gunpoint.