Loonat, referring to the kidnappers as gangs, said they were professionals who were one step ahead of the authorities. He rubbished claims that a ransom demand had already been made, adding that ransom amounts usually started at about R50million.
“I’ve instructed the Karriem family not to release any statements or speak to the media. In doing so, the gang would be wondering what is the family’s next move. In all the kidnappings so far in the Western Cape, except one, ransoms have been paid.
“Only Bangladeshi businessman Mustapha Goolam, who was found within 24 hours after he was kidnapped in December 2016, had not paid a ransom.
“These gangs know victims’ overseas bank accounts, personal data and whereabouts of their family members,” Loonat said.