The family of kidnapped businessman Noor Karriem had followed his advice not to make any statements, and in doing so, keep the perpetrators guessing. Picture: Supplied Cape Town - Activist Hanif Loonat said the family of kidnapped businessman Noor Karriem had followed his advice not to make any statements, and in doing so, keep the perpetrators guessing. Loonat, referring to the kidnappers as gangs, said they were professionals who were one step ahead of the authorities. He rubbished claims that a ransom demand had already been made, adding that ransom amounts usually started at about R50million. “I’ve instructed the Karriem family not to release any statements or speak to the media. In doing so, the gang would be wondering what is the family’s next move. In all the kidnappings so far in the Western Cape, except one, ransoms have been paid. “Only Bangladeshi businessman Mustapha Goolam, who was found within 24 hours after he was kidnapped in December 2016, had not paid a ransom. “These gangs know victims’ overseas bank accounts, personal data and whereabouts of their family members,” Loonat said.

He explained that the kidnappers had tortured some of those for whom ransom had been paid. Loonat added that Karriem was alive and that his kidnappers would take between two and three months before contacting his family.

“This is their modus operandi and a dead victim is worth nothing to them. Ransom is paid based on the Hawala money transfer system,” Loonat said.

Karriem, who owns Giant Hyper, was forcefully removed from his business in Epping on September 23. He was the sixth businessman kidnapped in four years.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk confirmed that the matter was still under investigation and detectives were following up on all leads.

Police have also urged anyone with information that can assist with the investigation to contact Crime Stop at 0860010111.

