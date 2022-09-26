Family of man behind Kuils River triple murder denies claims of him being a violent drunk

Cape Town - Four quick gunshots ripped through the stillness of the early morning and neighbours were soon to learn of a family murder that took the lives of three members. Only one, the son, escaped the bloodbath in the normally quiet neighbourhood of Oakdene in Kuils River.

Story continues below Advertisement

Forensic personnel and police investigators were still busy at 111 Old Nooiensfontein Road, Oakdene, Kuils River, on Sunday morning, piecing together what had led 48-year-old Hilton van Zyl to kill his wife Anastasia, 44, and daughter Cassidy, 15. He had also tried to kill his son, 23, but the son escaped and the father then turned the gun on himself, committing suicide. Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi confirmed that Kuils River police were investigating two counts of murder and an inquest.

“Upon arrival at the scene they found a male, 48, female, aged 44, and a girl, aged 15, who sustained gunshot wounds. The trio were declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel,” Swartbooi said. A neighbour, 61, who chose to remain anonymous, said the sound of the gunshots at around 1am had woken him. “I heard gunshots but because it was so loud I thought maybe there’s something happening in the road. I sometimes hear gunshots, but far away, so I didn’t bother to get up because I was too scared. I think I heard four shots, one after the other, and then it was quiet.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Apart from greeting, the neighbours, with just one house between them, were unfamiliar with each other and had not interacted much. “The son who got away jumped through the window to get out. He survived,” he said. Anastasia was the chairperson of the Gersham Neighbourhood Watch (NHW) and the daughter attended Soneike High School.

Story continues below Advertisement

Ward councillor Ebrahim Sawant said he worked closely with Anastasia on matters of safety and security. “I knew the mother personally, she was the chairperson of the neighbourhood watch for Gersham, a lovely lady, lovely husband. I’ve had dealings with them to discuss matters of security and safety. But for the rest, I don’t want to venture into why it happened, what happened and so on,” Sawant said. The son had run to a neighbour for help and thereafter went to family in Highbury Road.

Story continues below Advertisement

“He is in deep shock. They took him to the hospital where he got some treatment but we will look at continuing trauma treatment for him,” Sawant said. Neighbours said the father and son had worked together at a steel company in Blackheath. It is alleged that the couple were going through a divorce due to the father’s problems with alcohol and violence. A family member called this “total speculation”.

“Everything is speculation at this moment. This triple murder still has to sink in for us as a family. When we see this stuff on social media and what stuff they’re saying, we are not even going to comment on that because there is no facts in that.” The family member said the father did not have a drinking problem and was not violent. “What I’m telling you now is a fact, he was not having a drinking problem, he wasn’t a violent person. He loved his children and he loved his wife, that I can tell you for sure because we are a very tight and close family.”