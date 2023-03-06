Family of missing man, Du Toit van Zyl, confirm his death after lengthy search

Cape Town - The family of missing Du Toit van Zyl, 37, from the Blouberg/Table View area have confirmed his death after a long search. A cousin of Van Zyl used social media to share the news and thanked everyone who had helped search for him.

Van Zyl was reported missing on November 29 last year and since then his family had been asking for the community’s assistance in helping to bring him home safely. Confirming Van Zyl’s death, Fritz van Zyl said: “I don't really know where to start. After an exhaustive search for my cousin Du Toit, he was found deceased. It feels like that is where this sentence is supposed to stop. “There is no real way to describe anything, at the moment.

“I do want to thank everyone who reached out to help, who shared kind words, who prayed for us, who told stories of how Du Toit impacted your lives. Du Toit was lively, caring and somewhat daring. A character who loved to give and spend time with people. “I am so sorry, Du Toit. May God give rest to your soul. “For Du Toit’s mother, and brother Hein, we’ll keep praying for the comfort of the Holy Spirit, and the protection of God’s angels.