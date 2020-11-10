Family of Zane Killian, Charl Kinnear murder accused, get him a new lawyer

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - The family of Zane Killian, the alleged co-conspirator in the attempted murder of criminal attorney William Booth and the murder of top cop Charl Kinnear, have changed lawyers representing him in court. This was revealed on Tuesday when Killian appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court alongside Kim Smith, Kauther Brown, Ibrahim Deare and Riyaad Gasant on charges from attempted murder to participation in gang activity after the attempt on Booth’s life. Killian’s former lawyer, Eric Bryer, said: “There was a bit of a conflict of interest so it was decided by the family that they wanted somebody else. I followed their instructions.” Bryer said the conflict arose after a document was handed in to court without his knowledge as the instructing attorney. Dozens of armed police officers escorted Killian to Court 16 yesterday, with at least 15 Anti-Gang Unit members guarding the courtroom.

The court heard that charges against one of the initial group of five people who were arrested in the Booth matter had been withdrawn.

National Prosecuting Authority provincial spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said there were six accused but the state had withdrawn charges against the fifth, and the matter was postponed to November 30.

Ntabazalila said Killian was charged with contravention of Section 9(1)(a) of act 121(gang-related offences), conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, unlawful interception of communication and access or interception of any data.

“The other four also had charges of illegal possession of a firearm and illegal possession of ammunition and breaching Covid-19 regulations charges added to their charges.”

He said Killian would appear in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court on November 27 for a formal bail application in the case relating to Kinnear’s murder.

When the Cape Argus asked Killian’s new lawyer, Johan van Aswegen, if it was possible for the two cases to be heard on the same day, he said the fact that one should take into account was that there were four other accused on Booth's case, that were not involved in the other matter.

"Is it fair to them to have them in one? I mean it will suit me to a t, but is it fair that they will have to incur the costs and major portion of the trial."

Cape Argus