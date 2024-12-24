Family seek justice to help find Leché Anderson’s killer

Cape Town - A heartbroken Bishop Lavis family is praying for justice this Christmas for their slain daughter, more than a year after she was shot and killed while seeking a protection order. Leché Anderson, 29, was gunned down by a lone gunman on September 7, 2023, in Hanekom Road, as she made her way home after leaving the Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court.

Her uncle, Pieter Galant, 65, said that at the time, she was living with her aunt in Kalksteenfontein. “She was raised by my wife and I and at the time of the shootings she was living with her aunt in Kalksteenfontein. On the day of the shooting, we were contacted by a family friend who informed us that she had been shot. When we arrived we found her lying in the street.” Galant said the young mother had gone Bishop Lavis Police Station on the day and was subsequently referred to the Magistrate’s Court.

“We know that she had gone to the police station for a protection order against her boyfriend. “She was referred to the court to clarify whether a previous protection order was still in place and we understand that she was shot after leaving the court. “Until today, we don’t know if the boyfriend was a suspect or if the protection order played any role as a motive for the murder.”

Gunman fleeing the murder scene With Christmas just one day away, Galant says the family are preparing for another year without Anderson as her 7-year-old daughter increasingly questions what happened to her mother. “Her daughter was only six years old at the time and is now being raised by the family. As she sees pictures of her mom in our home she is starting to ask more questions about what happened to her mother and we don’t have any answers. “We know there was a picture of the shooter and we are appealing to the community that anyone who knows what happened to come forward and speak to the police.

“As a family we need closure but we ask whoever has information to think about this little girl growing up not knowing the truth.” The Cape Argus understands that CCTV footage in the area only captured a picture of the suspect running away and to date he has not been identified. Police spokesperson, Joseph Swartbooi, confirmed the case is still under investigation.