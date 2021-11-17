Family seeks assistance after devastating house fire in Parkwood

Cape Town - A family who lost their belongings in a fire in Parkwood last week are appealing for help to rebuild their lives. Ward councillor Donovan Nelson said a fire destroyed the home of 66-year-old Richard Tentin, in Willow Road last Tuesday at about 6pm.

“Although he was not home, the fire destroyed everything he had. His clothes, appliances and furniture, leaving him with only the clothes on his back,” Nelson said. The burnt structure was home to Tentin, his sons Darryl Petersen and Tyrone Petersen and his wife Chrystal Olifant, as well as his daughter Samantha Dicks and her children. Dicks said about 10 minutes after the electricity returned after load shedding that evening, she saw a dark cloud of smoke coming from the wendy house in their backyard, and within seconds the fire had spread to the house.

“There was no time for us to save any of our belongings but the community, young and old, came down to help slow down the fire before the fire brigade came,” Dicks said. Tentin said the fire was apparently caused by complications with the house’s electrical box as a result of load shedding. Although Tentin had received a blanket, groceries and toiletries, no other assistance had been given and the family were still in need of clothes, appliances and food.

Nelson said due to the national government removing the emergency building kits from the City’s emergency mandate, it had become more difficult for the City to provide muchneeded relief to families in these difficult times. Dicks said she was grateful no one was harmed. She said they were trying to salvage their remaining belongings; her father was trying to get a new Sassa card and ID documents which had been destroyed in the fire. Nelson called on non-governmental organisations, churches, mosques and residents to help the family by donating clothes, appliances or food items.